Asia Cup 2025: How can Pakistan stay in contention after defeat from India?

DUBAI – The defeat has significantly reduced Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the final.

To stay in contention, Pakistan must win both of their remaining Super Four matches—against Sri Lanka on September 23 and Bangladesh on September 25.

A defeat in either fixture will end their campaign.

Bangladesh have already secured one victory in the Super Four stage, further intensifying the competition for a spot in the final.

On Sunday night, India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in their Asia Cup T20 2025 Super Four encounter, handing Pakistan a second consecutive loss against their arch-rivals in the tournament.

After winning the toss at the Dubai International Stadium, Indian captain opted to field first. Batting first, Pakistan posted a total of 171 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Sahibzada Farhan played a crucial innings of 58 runs, while Faheem Ashraf’s quickfire 20 not out helped Pakistan set a competitive target.

In reply, India chased down the target of 172 runs in the 19th over, losing four wickets along the way. Shubman Gill scored 47 runs while Abhishek Sharma played a match-winning knock of 74 runs off 39 deliveries.

The successful chase ensured India’s dominance over Pakistan in the ongoing tournament.