‘29-hour journey’: Chinese airline announces world’s longest flight route

BEIJING – A Chinese airline has announced plans to operate one of the longest-duration commercial flights in the world.

The new route, which spans 29 hours, will connect Buenos Aires in Argentina to Shanghai, China.

While not a non-stop service, the flight will include a 2-hour stopover in Auckland, New Zealand, making it one of the most time-consuming journeys currently available for booking.

Previously, the longest non-stop commercial flight was operated between Singapore and New York, lasting approximately 19 hours.

This new route reflects growing global connectivity and the increasing demand for long-haul international travel.

China’s aviation sector is one of the fastest-growing in the world, driven by strong domestic demand, government support, and rising middle-class travel. With major carriers like China Southern, Air China, and China Eastern, the country operates a vast network of domestic and international routes.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) oversees the industry, ensuring safety and regulatory compliance.

China is also expanding its presence in aircraft manufacturing through companies like COMAC, which developed the C919 jet to reduce reliance on foreign aircraft. Investment in airport infrastructure and air cargo capabilities continues to strengthen China’s position in global aviation.