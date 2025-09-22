Maryam Nafees calls on PCB chairman to give U-19 players a chance

LAHORE – Pakistani actress Maryam Nafees has appealed to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to include Under-19 players in the national squad following Pakistan’s back-to-back defeats against India in the Asia Cup T20 2025.

In a statement on social media platform X, Maryam Nafees wrote: “Mohsin bro, please play the Under-19 players.”

Her remarks came in reaction to Pakistan’s six-wicket loss to India in the Super Four stage on Saturday.

Batting first, Pakistan had set a target of 172 runs, which India successfully chased in the 19th over with four wickets in hand.

The result has significantly reduced Pakistan’s chances of reaching the tournament’s final.

The team must now win both of its remaining Super Four matches—against Sri Lanka on September 23 and Bangladesh on September 25—to stay in contention.

A defeat in either match will knock Pakistan out of the competition.

Earlier, in the group stage of the tournament, Pakistan had also suffered a comprehensive defeat at the hands of India.