Asia Cup 2025: Ad, sponsorship rates soar ahead of Pakistan-India clash

NEW DELHI – The sponsorship and advertising rates for the Asia Cup 2025 have skyrocketed due to the much-anticipated Pakistan-India encounters, the Indian media reported on Monday.

The cost of a 10-second TV commercial during a Pakistan-India match has reached INR 1.6 million while a co-presenting partnership has been priced at INR 180 million.

The rate for associate partnerships has been set at INR 1.3 million, with overall advertising packages being sold for INR 44.8 million.

Digital advertising rates have also surged, with co-presenting and highlights partnerships priced at INR 300 million each, while a co-powered package is available for INR 180 million. Rights holders expect record-breaking viewership for the tournament.

The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to kick off on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates, where Pakistan and India have been placed in the same group.

The high-voltage group stage match between the two rivals is slated for September 14, with a potential Super Four clash on September 21. If both teams advance to the final, a third meeting is also on the cards.