Gold prices in Pakistan increase – Check latest rate on 18 August

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan has broken the losing-streak and moved up in local market in line with upward global trend on Monday.

According to Sarafa association, price of per tola gold increased by Rs1,500 to reach Rs357,700 while 10-gram is being traded at Rs306,670 after Rs1,286-surge.

In international market, the precious commodity saw an increase of $15 with new rate jumping to $3,350 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened on a positive note today, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index climbing 1,291.02 points, marking a 0.88% increase during intraday trading.

The index is currently trading at 147,782.65 points, compared to the previous close of 146,491.63. This rise reflects growing investor confidence and continued momentum in the equity market.

Analysts attribute the upward movement to renewed buying interest across key sectors, with expectations of economic stability and favorable market signals driving sentiment.

Market observers will be watching closely to see if the bullish trend sustains throughout the trading session, especially with key earnings reports and economic updates on the horizon.