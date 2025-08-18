Bank Alfalah Debit Card new daily transaction limits revealed [August 2025]

KARACHI – Bank Alfalah has revealed the daily transaction limits of its Visa Platinum Debit Card, designed to combine power and convenience for customers with seamless payments, robust security, and rewarding benefits.

The new Platinum Debit Card offers advanced features including NFC technology, Tap & Pay functionality, and 3D secure authentication for safe and effortless transactions.

The bank said that the cardholders will also earn 0.25 Orbits on every retail purchase of Rs100, adding value to their day-to-day spending.

Visa Platinum Debit Card Transaction Limits

According to Bank Alfalah, the Visa Platinum Debit Card comes with various daily transaction limits: up to Rs500,000 for purchases or POS transactions, Rs300,000 for ATM cash withdrawals, and Rs250,000 for ATM fund transfers.

Meanwhile, Bank Alfalah has released its updated Schedule of Bank Charges (SOBC) for the period July to December 2025, reflecting revised annual fees for various debit cards.

Customers are encouraged to review the changes to stay informed about card-related costs.

According to the revised fee structure, the Classic/AKK Debit Card will now carry an annual fee of Rs 3,200, while the Gold/AKF Debit Card will cost Rs 4,400 per year.

The Unioun Pay co-badged Classic Debit Card is now priced at Rs2,500 per year, and the Unioun Pay co-badged Gold Debit Card will be charged at Rs3,000 annually.

For customers opting for premium cards, the Unioun Pay co-badged Platinum Debit Card will carry an annual fee of Rs6,000, and the Platinum Debit Card will cost Rs8,500 per year. The Signature Debit Card is the highest in the tier, now priced at Rs20,500 annually.

The Pehchaan Debit Card will be charged at Rs4,400 per year. The PayPak Debit Card has been set at Rs2,500 annually, while a Gold/Digital bundle is being offered at Rs1,000 per year.

For overseas Pakistanis using the Roshan Digital Account, Bank Alfalah is offering free issuance of the Gold Debit Card. However, an annual fee of Rs4,400 will still apply.

Bank Alfalah advises all customers to review the complete schedule of charges through its official website or by visiting the nearest branch to ensure clarity on applicable fees and services.