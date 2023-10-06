RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said the country-wide action by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and other government departments will continue with full force.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said COAS attended a meeting of the provincial apex committee along with Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar in provincial capital Karachi.

Gen Asim was briefed about revised National Action Plan (NAP), operation in Kacha area of Sindh, and the security of foreign nationals employed on CPEC, non-CPEC, and private projects during the meeting, ISPR said.

The top general was also briefed about the repatriation of illegal foreigners, foreign currency regularisation measures, Karachi Transformation Plan, progress on SIFC initiatives in Sindh and green Sindh initiatives.

Military’s media wing quoting COAS Munir said law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and other government departments will continue action against illegal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities.

Gen Asim also stressed the need for synergy among all relevant departments for the gainful effects of the landmark initiatives.

Meanwhile, all participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for the progress and prosperity of the province.

Upon arrival Chief of Army Staff was received by Commander Karachi Corps.