RAWALPINDI – A delegation of students from Harvard University called on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, the military’s media wing said Friday.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations said delegation comprising students from nine different countries interacted with Army Chief Asim Munir at General Headquarters today as part of their visit to Pakistan.

During the interactive session, the top general talked about regional security issues and the Pakistan Army’s contributions to promoting peace and stability in the region.

Gen Asim also highlighted the rich potential of Pakistan and urged the participants to perceive Pakistan based on their experiences during their stay in Pakistan.

ISPR quoting Asim Munir said Pakistan is acting as a bulwark against terrorism and the international community must realize the immense sacrifices given by Pakistan.

In the meeting, COAS further highlighted the human suffering and atrocities being committed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and efforts to change the demographic realities.

Meanwhile, visiting students appreciated Gen Asim’s efforts for providing the opportunity for a constructive interaction.