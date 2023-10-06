KARACHI – Residents of Pakistan’s financial hub Karachi are slapped with another massive hike in power tariff, as National Electric Power Regulator Authority(Nepra) approved hiking the power tariff by Rs4.45 per unit.

As people across the country are protesting against inflated power bills, the regulatory authority announced a surge in power tariff for K-Electric consumers.

The notification said tariff is revised under the first quarter adjustment of the last financial year and the receipts from the electricity consumers in this regard will be made in October and November.

It further said power tariff for Karachi residents has been jacked up from Rs 1.49 to Rs 4.45 per unit.

Amid the hike, people lamented the action, saying economy had slowed down and it will burden the common man. It said several factors impacted the power sector and we have to go through challenging times.