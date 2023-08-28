RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has assured the caretaker government of the Army’s full cooperation for Pakistan’s economic revival.

The top general shared his views at a meeting of the Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). Interim premier Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, members of the interim cabinet, chief ministers, and senior officials participated.

COAS extended full support of the country’s armed forces for all the initiatives being initiated by the caretaker government. Gen Asim reiterated the need for collective efforts and expressed achieving progress and development.

In the meeting, caretaker PM Kakar also expressed satisfaction with the performance of the SIFC, and directed to speed up the completion of the identified projects.

The caretaker premier described SIFC as a journey of national development, and said that economic conditions can be improved with foreign investment in the country. He called it responsibility of the government to provide a favorable environment and facilities for investors.

The Apex Committee appreciated SIFC’s outreach strategy to achieve global traction and ongoing engagements with brotherly/friendly countries, including productive visits of high-level delegations from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS).

Top civil and military officials expressed confidence on SIFC initiatives and displayed its resolve and support in maintaining the positive trajectory towards revival of the country’s economy.

The Apex Committee also endorsed the projects, approved by previous government, for attracting investments in key sectors of agriculture / livestock, mining / minerals, IT and energy. At the end, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq directed to accelerate the realisation of identified projects by capitalising the enabling environment already achieved through the SIFC.