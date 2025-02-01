Army Chief Asim Munir stresses military readiness to ‘Hunt Down’ Terrorists in Balochistan

QUETTA – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Balochistan, where was briefed on the ongoing security situation in the region. The briefing was attended by senior security and intelligence officials.

During his visit to Balochistan, Army Chief alongside the Governor and Chief Minister of Balochistan, offered funeral prayers for the martyred troops who lost their lives in the line of duty. They also visited injured soldiers at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Quetta, acknowledging their bravery and unwavering commitment to the defense of the nation.

Asim Munir Balochistan Visit

General Asim Munir said threat posed by terrorist groups are current proxies for foreign powers, calling them well-known for their double standards, and assured that the nation and its Armed Forces would overcome such adversaries through resilience and determination. “No matter what these so-called ‘frenemies’ may do, they will be defeated by the strength of our nation, Inshallah,” he emphasized.

Gen Asim Munir reaffirmed the armed forces commitment to protect people of Balochistan, promising decisive action against those responsible for terrorism. “For the defense of our motherland, we will hunt you down, whenever and wherever required,” COAS said.

He also praised efforts of the Army, Frontier Corps, and Law Enforcement Agencies for their courage in combating terrorism. Gen Asim further reiterated support of armed forces for provincial government’s efforts to ensure peace, stability, and development in Balochistan, ISPR said.