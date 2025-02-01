Punjab CM Solar Panel Scheme – Application Status Online 2025

LAHORE – Punjab government is offering Free Solar Scheme for households using up to 200 units of electricity per month, making it easier for inflation-hot masses to switch to clean, renewable energy to cut power bill.

The installation helps you cut down on electricity bills while reducing your carbon footprint. The process initiated by provincial authorities makes it simple, and with limited slots available, and those eligible for the solar units will get it.

To check transparency, a computerized balloting system will be used to select the beneficiaries, with the verification process tied to CNIC numbers and monthly electricity bills.

Pakistan Observer bring you detailed guide on how to check status of your application for free solar panel program:

Go to Official Portal

Open your web browser and go to the PITB-designed portal by typing in https://cmsolarscheme.punjab.gov.pk/ in the address bar.

Log in to Your Account:

On the portal’s homepage, you’ll see a login section. Enter your registered email address and the password you created when you applied for the solar panel scheme. Click on the “Login” button to proceed.

Select ‘Application Status’ on CM Punjab portal

After logging in, you will be directed to your dashboard. Look for a section labeled ‘Application Status’—it should be clearly visible on the screen. Click on this section.

Review Your Application Status

Once you’re in the ‘Application Status’ section, the current status of your application will be displayed. You’ll see one of three possible statuses:

Status Details Under Review Your application is still being processed. Approved Your application has been accepted. Rejected Unfortunately, your application has not been successful.

CM Maryam Nawaz rolled out program, which was officially unveiled by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on December 6, 2024, will distribute 100,000 solar systems throughout the year.

Eligible consumers who use up to 100 units per month will receive a 550-watt solar system, while those consuming up to 200 units will be provided with an 1100-watt solar system.