Updated List of Traffic Fines and Rules in Lahore 2025

Updated List Of Traffic Fines And Rules In Lahore 2025
LAHORE – In bid to improve road safety and enforcing traffic discipline, Lahore traffic authorities revised fines for various traffic violations, applicable to both motorcycles and cars, from speeding to reckless driving.

Under the new rules, the fine for exceeding speed limit is Rs200 for two wheelers and Rs500 for cars, jeeps.  Driving bike on the wrong side of the road will now result in fine of Rs2000 for both two wheelers and motorists.

Lahore Traffic Fines 2025

Offences Motorcycle  Car 
Exceeding the prescribed speed limit 200 500
Carrying passengers permissible limit 200 500
Violation of traffic signals (Electronic or Manual) 200 500
Overloading a goods vehicle 200 500
Driving a motor vehicle at night without proper lights 200 300
Driving a motor vehicle on the wrong side of the road 2000 2000
Driving a motor vehicle with tinted/covered glasses 200 500
Violation of line/lane/zebra crossing etc. 200 300
Plying a motor vehicle where and when prohibited 200 300
Obstructing traffic 200 500
Reckless and negligent driving 300 500
Driving a motor vehicle without a driving license 200 2000
Using a pressure horn, musical horn, or using any other horn in a silence zone 200 200
Emitting excessive smoke 2000 2000
Driving an unregistered motor vehicle 200 500
Driving in violation of the age limit 200 500
Driving a motor vehicle without a fitness certificate 200
Driving without or in violation of conditions of route permit 200
Riding a two-wheel motorcycle without a crash helmet 2000
Pillion riding by more than two persons 300
Use of hand-held mobile phone while driving 200 500
Non-fastening of seatbelt while driving on a notified road 200 500
Violation of parking rules 2000 2000
Violation under section 112 200 300

Updated List Of Traffic Fines And Rules In Lahore 2025

If you are riding without helmet, penalty stands at Rs2000 for riding without crash helmet. Pillion riding by more than two persons is also being fined Rs300. Car drivers, on the other hand, will face a Rs500 fine for using a hand-held mobile phone while driving or failing to fasten their seatbelts.

Updated List Of Traffic Fines And Rules In Lahore 2025

Driving without a valid license, or smoke emitting vehicle, or operating an unregistered vehicle, will attract fines as high as 2000.

With these stricter penalties, law enforcement hopes to encourage all road users to be more responsible and follow traffic rules.

Illegal Parking

YouTube video

 

 

No traffic challan in Lahore today; here’s why

Web Desk (Lahore)

