Updated List of Traffic Fines and Rules in Lahore 2025

LAHORE – In bid to improve road safety and enforcing traffic discipline, Lahore traffic authorities revised fines for various traffic violations, applicable to both motorcycles and cars, from speeding to reckless driving.

Under the new rules, the fine for exceeding speed limit is Rs200 for two wheelers and Rs500 for cars, jeeps. Driving bike on the wrong side of the road will now result in fine of Rs2000 for both two wheelers and motorists.

Offences Motorcycle Car Exceeding the prescribed speed limit 200 500 Carrying passengers permissible limit 200 500 Violation of traffic signals (Electronic or Manual) 200 500 Overloading a goods vehicle 200 500 Driving a motor vehicle at night without proper lights 200 300 Driving a motor vehicle on the wrong side of the road 2000 2000 Driving a motor vehicle with tinted/covered glasses 200 500 Violation of line/lane/zebra crossing etc. 200 300 Plying a motor vehicle where and when prohibited 200 300 Obstructing traffic 200 500 Reckless and negligent driving 300 500 Driving a motor vehicle without a driving license 200 2000 Using a pressure horn, musical horn, or using any other horn in a silence zone 200 200 Emitting excessive smoke 2000 2000 Driving an unregistered motor vehicle 200 500 Driving in violation of the age limit 200 500 Driving a motor vehicle without a fitness certificate 200 — Driving without or in violation of conditions of route permit 200 — Riding a two-wheel motorcycle without a crash helmet 2000 — Pillion riding by more than two persons 300 — Use of hand-held mobile phone while driving 200 500 Non-fastening of seatbelt while driving on a notified road 200 500 Violation of parking rules 2000 2000 Violation under section 112 200 300

If you are riding without helmet, penalty stands at Rs2000 for riding without crash helmet. Pillion riding by more than two persons is also being fined Rs300. Car drivers, on the other hand, will face a Rs500 fine for using a hand-held mobile phone while driving or failing to fasten their seatbelts.

Driving without a valid license, or smoke emitting vehicle, or operating an unregistered vehicle, will attract fines as high as 2000.

With these stricter penalties, law enforcement hopes to encourage all road users to be more responsible and follow traffic rules.

