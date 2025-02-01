Updated List of Traffic Fines and Rules in Lahore 2025

LAHORE – In bid to improve road safety and enforcing traffic discipline, Lahore traffic authorities revised fines for various traffic violations, applicable to both motorcycles and cars, from speeding to reckless driving.
Under the new rules, the fine for exceeding speed limit is Rs200 for two wheelers and Rs500 for cars, jeeps. Driving bike on the wrong side of the road will now result in fine of Rs2000 for both two wheelers and motorists.
Lahore Traffic Fines 2025
|Offences
|Motorcycle
|Car
|Exceeding the prescribed speed limit
|200
|500
|Carrying passengers permissible limit
|200
|500
|Violation of traffic signals (Electronic or Manual)
|200
|500
|Overloading a goods vehicle
|200
|500
|Driving a motor vehicle at night without proper lights
|200
|300
|Driving a motor vehicle on the wrong side of the road
|2000
|2000
|Driving a motor vehicle with tinted/covered glasses
|200
|500
|Violation of line/lane/zebra crossing etc.
|200
|300
|Plying a motor vehicle where and when prohibited
|200
|300
|Obstructing traffic
|200
|500
|Reckless and negligent driving
|300
|500
|Driving a motor vehicle without a driving license
|200
|2000
|Using a pressure horn, musical horn, or using any other horn in a silence zone
|200
|200
|Emitting excessive smoke
|2000
|2000
|Driving an unregistered motor vehicle
|200
|500
|Driving in violation of the age limit
|200
|500
|Driving a motor vehicle without a fitness certificate
|200
|—
|Driving without or in violation of conditions of route permit
|200
|—
|Riding a two-wheel motorcycle without a crash helmet
|2000
|—
|Pillion riding by more than two persons
|300
|—
|Use of hand-held mobile phone while driving
|200
|500
|Non-fastening of seatbelt while driving on a notified road
|200
|500
|Violation of parking rules
|2000
|2000
|Violation under section 112
|200
|300
If you are riding without helmet, penalty stands at Rs2000 for riding without crash helmet. Pillion riding by more than two persons is also being fined Rs300. Car drivers, on the other hand, will face a Rs500 fine for using a hand-held mobile phone while driving or failing to fasten their seatbelts.
Driving without a valid license, or smoke emitting vehicle, or operating an unregistered vehicle, will attract fines as high as 2000.
With these stricter penalties, law enforcement hopes to encourage all road users to be more responsible and follow traffic rules.
