New school timings from August 18 in Punjab as summer break ends soon

ISLAMABAD – All public and private schools are scheduled to reopen partially from August 18 (Monday) across Punjab.

Classes for 9th and 10th graders, O Level and A Level students, and Intermediate (FA/FSc) students will restart on August 18, in contrast to the previous decision of September 1.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed the decision comes after consultations with experts, who stressed the importance of restarting higher classes early to prevent academic disruption.

Meanwhile, classes for students of grades 1 to 8 will continue their summer break and return on September 1.

The directive applies to all public and private schools across the province, with authorities ensuring that schools follow strict heatwave safety measures, including adequate drinking water, ventilation, and adjusted school hours.

School Timings in Punjab from August 18

Starting from August 18, the single shift schools will open at 7:30 am and close at 1:00 pm from Monday to Thursday while they will close at 11:30 am on Fridays.

As per the notification, the morning shift will run from 7:30 am to 1:00 pm from Monday to Thursday while it will close at 11:30 am on Fridays.

The evening shift will operate from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Monday to Thursday, and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on Fridays.