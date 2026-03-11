Pcb Joins Hands With Jawad Sports To Boost Cricket In Faisalabad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signed a first-of-its-kind Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jawad Sports and Cultural Complex (JSCC) to promote and sponsor grassroots cricket events in the Faisalabad district.

Director Domestic Cricket Operations PCB Abdullah Khurram Niazi and CEO JSCC Jawad Afzal signed the MoU at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The agreement will be valid for five years.

The Purpose of the MoU is to establish a framework of cooperation between PCB and JSCC for the organisation, promotion and conduct of District Cricket Association (DCA) tournaments, aimed at strengthening the grassroots circuit and identifying emerging talent.

With this development, the JSCC will have the right to refer itself as the sponsor of the DCA Faisalabad tournaments, including U15, U17, U19 Challenge Cups, District senior Challenge league, Inter-Club events and DCA Women’s Cricket League.

The JSCC will be responsible for ensuring that players and match officials in the district have the necessary resources during events.

Director Domestic Cricket Operations:

“I’m sure players and officials in Faisalabad will benefit a great deal from this partnership, and we will be able to unearth emerging talent there. In the future, we want to increase such partnerships across other parts of the country as well to bring more sponsorship revenue to our grassroots level.”

CEO Jawad Sports and Cultural Complex, Faisalabad:

“The JSCC is truly committed to working tirelessly with the DCA Faisalabad in hosting and promoting several events, which will also provide the PCB with a unique framework for their own development model at the district level.”