The five-day anti-polio campaign will start in the district on October 2 in which eight lac children will be administered polio drops. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Mahar Shahid Zaman Lak.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Muhammad Asad Chandia, CEO of Health Dr Idrees Leghari and representatives and officers of WHO, and UNICEF participated. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mahar Shahid Zaman Lak said, “Work will be done with enthusiasm to eradicate polio and the training of polio officers, teams and workers will be ensured.”