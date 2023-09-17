The Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ali Sher Khan Khalil on Sunday said that the district administration of Abbottabad has taken measures to assess the quality of dairy products and other essential food items in the region.

A team of mobile laboratory staff and livestock specialists was deployed for on-site inspections of dairy shops. During these inspections, irregularities were found where some shops were involved in the adulteration of milk with chemicals, maintaining unsanitary conditions.