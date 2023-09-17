The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in a raid on two shops of currency exchange in Jhelum, arrested five people besides recovering local and foreign currency notes from them, it was learnt on Sunday. Sources in the FIA informed that those arrested were associated with the business of hawala and hundi.

Sources added that 32.6 million fake Pakistani currency was recovered from them. Moreover, they added, foreign currency notes worth over Rs14 million were also recovered from them. Sources elaborated that US dollars, Saudi Riyal, Euro, UK Pounds were among other currencies recovered from the suspects.

Those taken into custody were Sarfaraz, Usama, Nadeem Khan and Abu Bakr. Only three days ago, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted raids in Rawalpindi and arrested four persons namely AbdurRahmanParacha, Tauseef Ahmad, Bilal Kaleem and Muhammad Naveed under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act. On the other hand a team of the Sindh Excise Department recovered five kilograms of hashish in two separate raids in the limits of Hatri police station here on Sunday.

According to a senior official Excise and Taxation Officer Altaf Kalhoro and Inspector Piaro Rind led the raids during which a man and a woman were also rounded up for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of narcotics.

According to him, in a raid in the Hatri area, they recovered 3 kg of hashish which was hidden under the side covers of a motorbike being ridden by Hammad Soomro who was apprehended.

He added that in another raid near the shrine of Pir Asad Shah in Hatri Taj Bibi was arrested while in the possession of 2 kg hashish. The official said that both the suspects had been booked in separate FIRs of smuggling under the Anti-Narcotics Act on the state’s complaint.