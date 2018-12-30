Anti-encroachment drive continues

Rawalpindi

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive confiscated four truck-loads from different areas of the city. A MCR spokesman told APP that the MCR teams removed encroachments which were hampering the flow of traffic and cleared footpaths in Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Sardar Alam Road, liaquat road and adjoining areas and confiscated four truckloads of goods.

Spokesman said the enforcement staff would continue the operation aimed that violators would be fined and their goods to be confiscated, adding that despite repeated warnings given to the violators, the encroachments have not been removed.—APP

