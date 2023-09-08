ISLAMABAD – Electric bills have resulted in an avalanche of people’s anger and indignation and despite the furor, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has notified another surge in tariff for electricity consumers.

In a notification, the country’s key power regulatory authority approved Rs1.46 per unit increase in power tariff under fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for the month of July.

It stated that a surge in electricity tariff would be applied to September bills, while the recent surge will not be applicable to Lifeline and K-Electric customers.

Amid the nationwide protests, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a relief plan of Rs 15 billion, aiming to give financial relief to electricity consumers in Pakistan.

The lender’s move to grant relief of Rs15 billion aimed at relieving the financial burden on electricity consumers.

Meanwhile, the power relief package is likely to provide substantial benefits to consumers with up to 200 units of electricity consumption.