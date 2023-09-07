ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reportedly approved a plan submitted by the Pakistani government for providing relief to people in exorbitant relief bills amid protests.

Over past few weeks, people in different cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta, staged protests against inflated electricity. Masses demanded the government to withdraw recent hike in electricity prices and additional taxes.

The caretaker federal government came into action after the protests widened across the country. The members of the government said they would talk to the global lender to seek relief for people.

Expected Relief on Electricity Bills

In latest development, the IMF has approved the relief proposal for people consuming up to 200 units. It would be implemented after final approval from the caretaker federal government.

Who is Eligible for Relief?

Electricity consumers with up to 200 units consumption are eligible for the relief. Reports said four million electricity consumers are expected to receive temporary relief under this proposal.

Earlier, the interim government had submitted a proposal for providing relief to those consuming up to 400 units of electricity per month. However, the IMF rejected it saying such relief would cause more problems for the already troubled Pakistani economy.