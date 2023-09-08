Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday continued operation against illegal constructions/commercialization in different parts of Lahore.

LDA teams partially demolished/sealed more than 35 premises in Johar Town, Wapda Town, PIA Colony and Link Wahdat Road for violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use.

کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اے کا جوہر ٹاﺅن ،واپڈاٹاﺅن ، پی آئی اے میں غیرقانونی تعمیر ات /کمر شل سرگرمیوں کے خلاف گرینڈ آپریشن ۔ ایل ڈی اے نے 28سے زائد املاک کو سربمہر/مسمارکردیا۔آپریشن سے قبل متعدد بار نوٹسز جاری کیےگئے تھے۔ @commissionerlhr@RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/y4NBLwhRvA — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) September 8, 2023

Teams sealed 23 premises after partially demolishing under-construction structures and removing shutters and signboards during operation in Johar Town, Wapda Town and PIA Colony.

Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali carried out the operation with the help of enforcement teams, heavy machinery and police.

Meanwhile, the LDA team headed by Chief Town Planner-I Sidra Tabassum sealed 12 buildings on Link Wahdat Road for illegal commercial use.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before the operation.

Commissioner Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operation against encroachment, violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.