April 21 Holiday declared in Karachi, Sindh for Easter festivities

KARACHI – Christrian employees in country’s largest city Karachi, and parts of Sindh will enjoy Monday Holiday for Easter festivities.

In a notification, the provincial government of Sindh declared April 20, 21 holidays for Christian community for Christian festival to promote religious harmony and inclusivity across region.

As per official notification, General Administration, and Coordination Department, Christian employees will observe holidays on Sunday, and Monday.

Provincial government employees hailed the announcement, calling it positive step toward equal recognition and respect for religious minorities. Sindh provincial administration also disbursed salaries for Christian government employees, ensuring they can celebrate Easter with greater financial ease and preparation.

Easter Holiday

Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly also thanked Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for holiday declaration and timely salary disbursement, calling it important sign of inclusion and respect.

Sindh government’s decision is being seen as part of broader efforts to strengthen interfaith harmony and uphold the rights of minority communities in Pakistan.

