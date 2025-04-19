AGL62.45▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)AIRLINK181.39▼ -2.38 (-0.01%)BOP11.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.27▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML43.73▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC125▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)FCCL46.18▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL15.66▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC142.77▼ -0.67 (0.00%)HUMNL13.24▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF65.51▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP87.21▲ 1.73 (0.02%)OGDC212.88▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PAEL46.6▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.18 (0.02%)PPL170.9▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL34.27▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC22.86▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL94.95▲ 2.04 (0.02%)TELE7.21▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.18▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)TPLP9.91▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET20.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.55▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY27.36▼ -0.43 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

April 21 Holiday declared in Karachi, Sindh for Easter festivities

April 21 Holiday Declared In Karachi Sindh For Easter Festivities
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Christrian employees in country’s largest city Karachi, and parts of Sindh will enjoy Monday Holiday for Easter festivities.

In a notification, the provincial government of Sindh declared April 20, 21 holidays for Christian community for Christian festival to promote religious harmony and inclusivity across region.

As per official notification, General Administration, and Coordination Department, Christian employees will observe holidays on Sunday, and Monday.

Provincial government employees hailed the announcement, calling it positive step toward equal recognition and respect for religious minorities. Sindh provincial administration also disbursed salaries for Christian government employees, ensuring they can celebrate Easter with greater financial ease and preparation.

Easter Holiday

April 21 Holiday Declared In Karachi Sindh For Easter Festivities

Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly also thanked Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for holiday declaration and timely salary disbursement, calling it important sign of inclusion and respect.

Sindh government’s decision is being seen as part of broader efforts to strengthen interfaith harmony and uphold the rights of minority communities in Pakistan.

Upcoming Holidays in Pakistan 2025

Holidays Date(s)
Labour Day May 1
Eid-ul-Azha 7,8,9 June
Ashura 5,6 July
Independence Day August 14
Eid-Milad-un-Nabi 5,6 September
Allama Iqbal Day November 9
Quaid-e-Azam Day/Christmas December 25
Day after Christmas December 26 (Only for Christians)

Schools timings changed in Punjab again amid heatwave alert

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan, Top News

Ishaq Dar engages top Afghan officials to tackle security, explore new trade avenues

  • Immigration, Pakistan

Another Pakistani airline launches Karachi to Skardu flights: Check ticket price, schedule

  • Islamabad, Pakistan

University Town Housing Scheme Office sealed by RDA over ‘fraud, misleading marketing’

  • Pakistan

Download NADRA Digital ID Card on phone in easy way

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer