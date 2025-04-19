Ishaq Dar engages top Afghan officials to tackle security, explore new trade avenues

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar interacted with Afghan interim Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhundzada and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, and other top officials to reset strained ties amid surge in attacks and return of Afghan nationals.

Two sides discussed several bilateral issues, including security and transit trade, highlighting the shared concerns between Islamabad and Kabul. Two sides also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and pursue shared goals for regional peace and development during a high-level meeting in Kabul, marking first official visit to Afghan capital.

Dar led a senior delegation to Kabul at the invitation of Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The delegation included Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Sadiq Khan; Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa; and federal secretaries for commerce, railways, and interior, among other senior officials.

According to a statement by Pakistan’s Foreign Office, both sides engaged in in-depth discussions on regional security, trade, transit cooperation, and broader diplomatic ties. The meetings were described as positive and constructive, with a mutual commitment to ongoing dialogue and strengthened collaboration.

During the visit, Dar held talks with top Afghan leaders, including interim Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi, and Foreign Minister Muttaqi. The discussions focused on promoting stability and unlocking the economic potential between the neighboring countries.

Upon arrival in Kabul, Dar was received by Afghan officials and Pakistani diplomats. His trip comes amid a backdrop of recent tensions between the two nations, particularly over security concerns and deportation matters.

Deputy PM Dar stresses need for infrastructure development and closer collaboration between neohghboriong nations, saying there is huge potential for trade and connectivity as Pakistan is looking to tap Central Asian market through Afghanistan.

Dar reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful cooperation, expressing hope that the visit would help open new avenues for progress and stability in the region.