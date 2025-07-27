Amir Markazi Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadees calls on PM

Amir Markazi Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadees Senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The prime minister congratulated Hafiz Abdul Kareem on his recent election to Senate seat, PM office Media Wing said in a press release.

He expressed the hope that Hafiz Abdul Kareem would play his effective role in the legislation with his religious and political insight.

Hafiz Abdul Kareem expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for reposing confidence in him with PML-N backing during the recently held election to the upper house of the parliament.

During the meeting, they also discussed the political situation in the country.