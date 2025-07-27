These Punjab Cities set to get electric bus service on Independence Day

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced the launch of a modern electric green bus service in Sargodha Division, aimed at providing eco‑friendly and affordable transport facilities.

According to the Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA), the first phase will see 48 electric buses operating in Sargodha, while 12 buses will run in Khushab, and 6 each in Mianwali and Bhakkar.

The new service is scheduled to begin on August 14. In a move to support vulnerable groups, the green buses will offer free travel for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and students.

Officials expressed hope that this initiative will not only improve public transport but also promote cleaner and greener urban mobility across the region.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has announced a plan to launch an electric tram in provincial capital city of Lahore soon as part of its measures to introduce environment friendly transportation amid climate related challenges.

Report said the provincial government has placed an order to China to buy the electric tram while a section of media claimed that the first consignment has reached Pakistan.

The provincial government is yet to issue a formal statement in this regard. It has emerged that the pilot project will be launched in Lahore and later it will be expanded after reviewing all aspects.

The much-anticipated electric tram will reportedly operate from Thokar Niaz Baig to Harbanspura or Jallo Park on Canal Road.

It has the capacity of carrying 250 passengers at one time while it can cover up to 27 kilometers of distance on just 10-minute charge.

Upon successful execution, electric trams will also be launched in Gujranwala and Faisalabad — marking a new era of clean and sustainable public transport in Punjab.

Earlier this year, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the province’s first fully electric bus service in Lahore. The new fleet consists of buses with a capacity of 30 seats and the ability to carry 80 passengers.

The electric buses are equipped with modern amenities, including GPS tracking, Wi-Fi, USB ports, and ramps for people with disabilities. In a bid to improve safety, anti-slip flooring has been installed, and cameras are placed to prevent harassment.