Governor Tessori, MQM forum plan “Marka e Haq” celebrations

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori met with a delegation of the MQM Graduate Forum at the Governor House to review proposals for the upcoming “Marka e Haq” Independence Day celebrations, scheduled to be held from August 1 to 14.

The delegation was led by Dr Abdul Qadir Khanzada and included senior MQM Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar and other members.

The discussion extended beyond the celebration plans, focusing on key social issues including education, healthcare, employment, and public welfare. Governor Tessori praised the Graduate Forum for its social engagement and constructive suggestions, highlighting their role in shaping a progressive future for the province. He reiterated his commitment to youth empowerment, noting that several transformative programs are already underway at the Governor House under his initiative.

These include free IT training, scholarship schemes, and entrepreneurship development programs aimed at equipping young people with the tools needed for success. Tessori further stated that young individuals presenting strong business plans are being provided with Qarz-e-Hasna (interest-free loans) to help them launch their own ventures and achieve economic independence. “Every possible effort is being made to guide Sindh’s youth toward a bright and self-sufficient future,” the Governor said, adding that inclusive celebrations like “Marka e Haq” will not only honor national pride but also spotlight the role of youth in Pakistan’s development.