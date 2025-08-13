New Sui Gas Schedule announced for Independence Day; full details here

KARACHI – Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced revised gas supply schedule for Karachi and other cities to facilitate consumers during Independence Day celebrations.

Official spokesperson SSGC said routine nighttime gas load management will be postponed tonight, during night between Wednesday and Thursday. As a result, gas supply will remain available until midnight on the night between August 14 and 15.

Under normal circumstances, SSGC stops gas supply at 10pm daily and resumes it at 6am after morning. This adjustment aims to ensure uninterrupted gas availability for households celebrating the national holiday.

Consumers are advised to plan their gas usage accordingly and stay updated with any further announcements from the company.

