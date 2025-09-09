Alcaraz, Sabalenka face $2m tax cut on US Open prize money

NEW YORK – Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, winners of the 2025 US Open, have seen a significant portion of their record prize money reduced due to taxes.

Both players initially secured $5 million each — the highest payout in Grand Slam history — but after deductions, they will receive $3 million each.

The income above $600,000 is subject to a 37% tax rate as per the US tax laws.

Based on this, both champions were required to pay nearly $1.85 million in taxes.

When including payments to coaches, agents, support staff and travel expenses, the total deductions reached around $2 million.

Fortunately for the athletes, international tax agreements spared them from double taxation.

Spain’s tax treaty with the US protects Alcaraz from additional tax obligations upon returning home, while Sabalenka, who now resides in Miami instead of Belarus, will also avoid extra taxes.

Despite the hefty cut, neither player is financially strained. Alcaraz, after clinching his sixth Grand Slam title, has already amassed $53.5 million in career earnings.

Sabalenka ranks fourth among the highest earners in women’s tennis, with total career earnings of $42.3 million.

Many top tennis players, along with athletes from other sports, prefer tax-free residencies in Monaco and the Bahamas to maximize their net income.

The $2 million tax hit, though notable, is unlikely to impact the star players’ long-term financial trajectory, given their consistent success and sponsorship portfolios.