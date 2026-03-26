How can Pakistani users check if their mobile phones support 5G?

ISLAMABAD – 5G service has officially been launched in parts of country including Islamabad after successful bidding conducted by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Telecom operators – Jazz and Zong – have launched 5G networks near important locations and central areas in Islamabad as well as other regions of Pakistan, according to reports.

In Islamabad, the 5G service has been activated in Red Zone, Blue Area, and Parliament Lodges, reports cited PTA officials as having said.

Jazz has switched on 180 5G sites across the country, while Zong has activated 150, according to PTA sources. Ufone, on the other hand, plans to bring its 5G network online after completing the import of necessary equipment and compatible devices from overseas.

Following the latest development, many people are now seeking to know if their smartphones support 5G connectivity.

How to Check If Your Phone Support 5G?

Customers can verify device compatibility through their device settings or manufacturer specifications.

You need to go to Settings of the mobile phone and then navigate to the About the Phone section to get the details about the status of your mobile phone.

You can also check the list of 5G compatible smartphones in Pakistan here.