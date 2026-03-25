PIA to resume direct flights to London after six years

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume direct flights to London this month after a six-year hiatus, brining a relief to Pakistanis living in the United Kingdom.

A PIA spokesperson said Islamabad will operate three weekly flights while Lahore will have one weekly flight. PIA will use Boeing 777 aircraft for its London operations.

Flights to London will land at Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 4. The resumption marks the first time PIA has operated the route after a six-year break.

PIA will operate flights from Islamabad to London starting March 29 and from Lahore to London starting March 30. Initially, four weekly flights will operate to London.

The PIA spokesperson added that the airline has had a relationship with the London route for over 70 years, and it was among PIA’s first international routes in its network.

With the resumption of these flights, PIA’s weekly flights to the UK will increase to seven.

It is recalled that before the 2020 suspension, PIA was operating 10 weekly flights from Pakistan to London. The frequency of flights to London will gradually increase over time.