Punjab Cabinet approves 1,000 new jobs for CCD with Rs491m funding

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Thursday approved the recruitment of 1,000 new jobs of officers and staff for the Counter Crime Department (CCD) to address critical manpower shortages.

The move comes with an allocation of Rs491 million from the 2025-26 supplementary budget to cover salaries and administrative costs.

The provincial cabinet authorized immediate hiring across various cadres to bolster the department’s efforts against dangerous criminals, robbers and wanted fugitives.

The official records show that the CCD, established in March 2025, has an approved strength of 7,486 personnel. However, only 3,904 staff members are currently in service, leaving 3,582 positions vacant. Since its inception, the department has contributed significantly to law enforcement, reducing robbery incidents by 55% and murder cases by 45% across Punjab.

New jobs in CCD Punjab Designation Cadre Number of Positions SP General Executive 8 SP Legal 3 DSP General Executive 19 DSP Legal 10 Inspector General Executive 51 Sub-Inspector – 141 Assistant Sub-Inspector – 173 Head Constable – 35 Driver Constable – 100 Constable – 460

The shortage of personnel was exacerbated when a portion of Punjab Police staff was transferred to the newly formed PARA department, limiting CCD’s access to existing police resources. To resolve this, the Inspector General of Punjab had submitted a proposal recommending the recruitment of 1,000 constables and driver constables, which was subsequently approved by the cabinet.

The government said the new recruitments will strengthen the CCD’s operational capacity and further enhance security measures to combat criminal activities across the province.

This decision is part of a broader strategy to ensure effective law enforcement and maintain public safety in Punjab.