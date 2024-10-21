AGL37.98▼ -0.03 (0.00%)AIRLINK136.23▼ -0.05 (0.00%)BOP5.39▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.71▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)DCL7.36▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)DFML45.36▲ 0.06 (0.00%)DGKC77.93▼ -0.9 (-0.01%)FCCL28.58▼ -0.46 (-0.02%)FFBL56.08▼ -0.9 (-0.02%)FFL8.93▼ -0.41 (-0.04%)HUBC102.34▲ 4.98 (0.05%)HUMNL13.18▼ -0.31 (-0.02%)KEL3.71▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM7.24▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF37.1▼ -0.71 (-0.02%)NBP66.53▼ -0.98 (-0.01%)OGDC165.68▼ -2.32 (-0.01%)PAEL24.75▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)PIBTL6.64▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)PPL128.65▼ -2.65 (-0.02%)PRL23.88▼ -2.57 (-0.10%)PTC14.88▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)SEARL61.09▼ -2.16 (-0.03%)TELE6.91▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.67▼ -0.63 (-0.02%)TPLP7.72▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)TREET14.01▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TRG44.5▼ -0.12 (0.00%)UNITY25.66▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)WTL1.2▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Aimal: Reforms to block appointments like Saqib, Gulzar

Awami National Party (ANP) leader Aimal Wali Khan criticizes the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), former ruling party for its opposition to judicial reforms during a Senate session on the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

“These amendments will ensure that judges like Saqib Nisar and Gulzar Ahmed won’t return,” Khan said, adding that the country needs judges like Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

He further remarked, “Decisions that were once made under the influence of mothers-in-law will no longer happen.”

Khan stated that the proposed amendments would reflect parliamentary supremacy, claiming they would prevent future interference in judicial appointments.

He noted that PTI members, particularly Senator Ali Zafar, attended committee meetings on the reforms but failed to offer any substantial suggestions.

He further emphasised, “We agreed on 26 points, and action must be taken against those responsible for the attacks on defence installations on May 9, regardless of our grievances with defence institutions.”

He added that ANP, despite suffering under state oppression, had never targeted defence installations.

Khan also criticised the KP government, calling it ineffective and accusing it of creating unnecessary drama. He noted, “If given the chance, they would shut down the entire country.”

The ANP leader concluded by saying that all provisions harmful to the public had been removed from the proposed amendments.

News desk

