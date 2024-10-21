CM Maryam okays establishment of three provincial authorities

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved the establishment of three provincial authorities. The authorities will be formed for development, water and sanitation and horticulture sectors.

Presiding over a special meeting, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that these authorities will be formed after proper legislation. These authorities will be responsible for finalizing plans and policies at the federal level, while development, water and sanitation and horticulture agencies will ensure the implementation of these plans and policies of these authorities.

A governing board will be constituted and a director-general will be appointed for these authorities. During the meeting, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed to convert street lights to solar energy on a priority basis.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting included Provincial Ministers Bilal Yaseen, Zeeshan Rafiq, chief secretary, principal secretary, relevant secretaries, and other provincial government officials.

Punjab Secretary for Housing and Horticulture attended the meeting via video link.—NNI