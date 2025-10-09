Aima Baig, Zain Ahmed address separation rumours on social media

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani singer Aima Baig and fashion designer Zain Ahmed have addressed rumours of a separation just two months after their wedding, breaking their silence in a cryptic manner.

The rumors began circulating on social media when Zain Ahmed unfollowed Aima Baig on Instagram and deleted all posts related to their wedding from his account. Despite this, Aima Baig continued to follow Zain on her account, and their wedding pictures remained visible on her profile.

The situation fueled further speculation when Aima shared an Instagram story that read: “You are important, you have always been important, even during these days when you forgot.” This message led fans to further question the status of their marriage.

Following the growing rumors, Zain Ahmed clarified the situation in an explanatory Instagram story, stating that “My account had been malfunctioning for a few days, causing some posts to be archived. If anyone received messages about Bitcoin, I apologize—I have changed my passwords, and now everything is normal.”

Afterward, Zain Ahmed re-uploaded their wedding photos and followed Aima Baig again, confirming that there was no separation.

Aima Baig also shared a cryptic story in response, saying: “You all were fine, that’s all I want to say. You should listen.” However, she did not clarify the exact purpose of her post.

It is worth noting that Aima Baig had confirmed her marriage to her friend Zain Ahmed in August this year, and the couple’s recent posts have now dispelled the separation rumors.