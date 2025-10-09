PCB unveils commentators, broadcasters for South Africa series

LAHORE – Former Proteas captain Shaun Pollock will call action for the two-Test series between Pakistan and South Africa commencing on October 12.

The second Test will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 20 to 24 October.

Pollock, who visited Pakistan in 1997 and 2003 and featured in five Tests here, will be joined by former Pakistan Test captains Aamir Sohail, Ramiz Raja, Waqar Younis and former Test cricketer Bazid Khan.

The Test series, also part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, will also see PCB’s PitchSide Studio, hosted by presenter Zainab Abbas, providing viewers with expert analysis during pre- and post-match shows.

For the three-match T20I series to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore, followed by three ODIs to be staged at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, Aamir Sohail and Ramiz Raja will be joined by former Pakistan women’s team captain Urooj Mumtaz. From South Africa, it will be JP Duminy and Vernon Philander for the white-ball series set to take place from 28 October to 8 November.

Zainab Abbas will continue to work as a presenter during the white-ball series.

Meanwhile, the High-Definition broadcast coverage will include 28 cameras, which, along with buggy cam, will enhance the viewing experience of the fans within and outside Pakistan. HawkEye and UltraEdge will be part of the Decision Review System (DRS) Technology.

Cricket fans in Pakistan will be able to witness the action of the series in high definition on A Sports and Ten Sports, while livestreaming for viewers in Pakistan will be available on Tapmad and Tamasha.

Viewers around the world can watch the action live on Willow TV (North America), Super Sport (sub-Saharan Africa), Dialog TV (Sri Lanka), TSports (Bangladesh)and Cricbuzz (Middle-East and North Africa).