Punjab launches Chief Minister’s IT Internship Program

LAHORE – The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has launched the Chief Minister’s IT Internship Program (CMITIP).

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf formally inaugurated the program at Arfa Software Technology Park with the aim of bridging the gap between academia and industry, while creating career opportunities for young IT graduates.

Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif, Director Skills Development Ahmed Islam, and representatives from industry and academia were also present.

The CMITIP will offer 2,000 paid internships to IT graduates across Punjab, enabling them to gain hands-on experience in the private sector. The five-month-long internship, spread across four batches, includes a monthly stipend of PKR 50,000 for each intern. Onboarded companies will also receive PKR 12,500 per candidate as administrative support to mentor and train interns.

Speaking at the launch, Faisal Yousaf said, “The Chief Minister’s IT Internship Program is a major step toward preparing our youth for the global digital economy. With Punjab producing nearly 45,000 IT graduates every year, this initiative ensures they don’t just hold degrees — they gain the skills, exposure, and confidence to thrive in the tech industry.”

Eligible companies registered with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and having physical offices in Punjab can register on the program’s portal to host interns. Applicants must have 16 years of education in an IT-related discipline and have graduated within the last four years.

The selection process includes an online pre-assessment test and company-led interviews. During the training, monthly progress evaluations verified by supervisors will be submitted by interns. Stipends will be directly transferred to interns’ bank accounts, ensuring transparency and efficiency at every stage.

With 64% of Pakistan’s IT companies based in Punjab and national IT exports crossing $3.8 billion in FY 2024–25, the CMITIP represents a strategic push to strengthen the province’s contribution to the digital economy and meet the national target of $10–18 billion IT exports by 2028.