After Germany, UK issues travel warning for US and here’s what it says

LONDON – The Trump administration has triggered caution and warning from across the world especially for visitors with a spree of deportations and border detentions.

Days after Germany cautioned its citizens heading to the US, the United Kingdom has also updated its advice for travel to the United States, warning of harsh consequences for British passport holders who violate U.S. immigration laws.

In its updated advice, the U.K. foreign office has informed citizens heading to the US to comply with all entry, visa and other conditions of entry.

‘The authorities in the US set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules. If you’re not sure how these requirements apply to you, contact the US Embassy or a consulate in the UK,’ reads a statement on the UK govt’s official website.

It bears mentioning that the US government has increased scrutiny of the foreigners entering the country as part of the national security measures and an impending travel ban is also being discussed though no official confirmation is available as of now.

A few days ago Germany also cautioned its citizens heading to the US through a travel advice to follow the rules, specifically mentioning that the final decision rests with the US authorities.

The travel advice was updated after three German nationals were denied entry and detained as they tried to enter the United States though the country’s foreign ministry asserts that the updated guidance doesn’t constitute an official travel warning to the US.