UK announces increase in visa fees: Read complete updated visa fee details here

LONDON – The government of the United Kingdom is all set to increase the visa fee for almost all the foreigners besides a change in fee regarding multiple immigration related documents.

The Home Office has notified on the official government website that the visa fees are set to increase from April 9th, 2025.

The fee for UK visit visa for 6 months is set to increase from 115 GBP to 127 GBP while the fee for visit visa for 2 years is set to increase from 432 GBP to 475 GBP. The fee for visit visa for five and 10 years would also increase by £77 and £96 respectively.

The fee for Electronic travel authorisation (ETA) would increase by £6 and would cost the applicants £16 now. The fee fr work visas is also set to increase for different categories.

The student visa fee would be hiked by £34 and would now cost £524 from April 9th, 2025. In the same manner, the fee for short term student studying English language for more than 6 months but not more than 11 months would increase to £214 from £200.

The fees would also be changed for those seeking nationality as Naturalisation (British citizenship) would now cost £1,605 instead of £1500. Moreover, the fee for sponsorship under different categories including Student sponsor licence, Worker sponsor licence (small sponsor), Worker sponsor licence (large sponsor ), Worker and Student sponsor licence (large sponsor), Temporary Worker and Student sponsor licence, Sponsor action plan etc would also be increased.

A complete official list of visa fee change effective from April 9th can be seen here.