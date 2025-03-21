Nadia Hussain faces FIA probe for using ‘Fraud Money in Salons’

ISLAMABAD – More trouble for Pakistani TV actress, and host Nadia Hussain who is facing scrutiny in connection with a bank fraud case.

The development comes after the arrest of Atif Khan, husband of the Benaam star, who reportedly embezzled millions. Investigations are underway, asthe accused remains in the custody of Federal Investigation Agency.

As per new findings from FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle, Nadia Hussain is alleged to be one of the beneficiaries of embezzled funds. Investigators gathered evidence indicating that she used a portion of the stolen funds to finance and operate two of her beauty salons.

Atif Khan is said to have made 19 bank transfers, which collectively resulted in a massive financial loss of 1.2 billion rupees for the company involved in the fraud. Reports suggest that the money was used to cover business expenses as well as some personal costs.

FIA also issued summons to Nadia Hussain, requesting her cooperation in ongoing investigation. The actress is expected to provide further details regarding her involvement and assist authorities as they continue to unravel the scope of the fraud.

Probe into PECA act

FIA rolled out investigation into Nadia Hussain under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act for allegedly making unfounded accusations against its officials. Her husband, Atif Muhammad Khan, was arrested on March 8 for embezzling Rs540 million from Al-Falah Securities during his time as CEO.

FIA raided Hussain’s home in port city, seizing her phone as part of the investigation. While her husband is in custody, Hussain shared on Instagram that a man impersonating a police official tried to extort Rs30 million from her.

She initially believed the man was an FIA official but later realized he was a fraudster. Hussain reported the incident to the FIA but chose to share it on social media, leading to the FIA’s claim that her actions constitute a cognizable offense.

Officials confirmed the existence of the extortionist and had advised Hussain to report the matter through official channels. She has not publicly commented on the ongoing investigation.