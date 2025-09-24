Lahore man sentenced to 100 years for Killing family over PUBG game

LAHORE – A court in Lahore has sentenced a man to 100 years in prison after he was found guilty of murdering his mother, brother, and two sisters.

The gruesome killings occurred in the Kahna area when Zain, allegedly influenced by his obsession with the online game PUBG, opened fire on his family members in the middle of the night.

The decision was delivered by Additional Session Judge Riyaz Ahmed. In addition to the 100-year sentence, Zain was also fined Rs4 million for his crime.

The judge explained that the sentences were imposed due to the severity of the murders, with Zain being given four consecutive life sentences for the killings, as he was found guilty of murdering four close family members.

According to police, the incident occurred in 2022 when Zain, after playing PUBG late into the night, went into a violent rage and shot his family members at around 2 am.

His actions were deemed to have been directly influenced by the aggressive and addictive nature of the game.

The prosecution, led by prosecutor Habib-ur-Rehman, presented key witnesses and evidence to support the case. Following a lengthy trial, the court convicted Zain for the tragic deaths of his mother, two sisters, and brother.