Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka white-ball series postponed due to regional tensions

KABUL – The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday announce postpone of the upcoming white-ball cricket series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka due to escalating regional tensions and related logistical challenges.

The series was originally scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates, with three T20 matches set for March 13, 15, and 17 at Sharjah Stadium, followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) on March 20, 22, and 25 in Dubai.

The ACB said the matches have now been rescheduled to later this year to ensure the safety and smooth operation of the series.

The postponement comes amid growing security concerns in the Middle East, which have affected travel and international sporting events in the region. Cricket fans and stakeholders are now awaiting confirmation of the revised schedule.

“The decision to postpone was made in light of the current regional situation and logistical constraints, prioritising the safety of players, officials, and fans,” the board said.

The officials added that both teams would work closely with the ACB to finalise new dates and arrangements once conditions allow.