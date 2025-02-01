Pak security forces strike another terrorist network, killing six militants in Harnai: ISPR

HARNAI – Pakistani forces take down six militants in Harnai, hitting militants network in restive Balochistan, ISPR said.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said security forces successfully eliminated six militants in coordinated strikes as part of a counter-terrorism operation in the southwestern region.

The operation, based on intelligence reports, involved three separate strikes targeting terrorist hideouts in the region. The first strike neutralized three militants, followed by a second attack that took down one more. The third strike resulted in the elimination of two more terrorists.

Authorities confirmed that the operation aimed to dismantle terror networks operating in the region. The military emphasized that their efforts to maintain stability and security in Balochistan would continue, with a focus on neutralizing threats to peace in the area.

Harnai operation marks another step in the ongoing fight against terrorism in Balochistan, where security forces remain committed to safeguarding the region from militant activities.

Earliet in the day, 12 terrorists were eliminated in Mangocher on the night between January 31 and February 1. The terrorists’ actions were orchestrated by hostile forces targeting innocent civilians.

Armed forces swiftly responded, killing 12 militants and ensuring local safety. During the operation, 18 brave soldiers embraced martyrdom. Ongoing efforts are focused on clearing the area and bringing the perpetrators to justice. The military remains committed to protecting Balochistan’s peace and stability, with these sacrifices strengthening their resolve.