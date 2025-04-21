Punjab begins Polio vaccination drive amid healthcare professionals strike

LAHORE – Weeklong Polio vaccination started across Punjab on Monday, amid strike of healthcare professionals against privatisation of health facilities.

Punjab Minister for Health and Population Welfare Khawaja Imran Nazir and CM’s Advisor Uzma Kardar inaugurated the campaign by administering oral polio vaccine to children at Raiwind Hospital. Secretary Health Nadia Saqib and other officers were also present.

The campaign is disturbed by the ongoing protest and strike of healthcare professional against privatization of hospitals.

As many as 200,000 frontline workers will vaccinate over 23 million children under the age of five in the campaign under National Immunisation Days, which will continue till April 27.

More than 14,000 workers will take part in the campaign in Lahore, 10,000 in Multan and 9,000 in Rawalpindi.

The first NIDs campaign of 2025, held in February, achieved a remarkable 99 per cent coverage, marking a significant milestone in Punjab’s journey toward polio eradication.

“This drive is essential to eliminating remaining reservoirs of the virus, particularly in high-risk areas,” said Adeel Tassawar, Coordinator of the Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

“Our focus must remain on ensuring no child is missed, especially in high-risk districts and urban hotspots,” he said, adding that every missed child keeps the door open for the virus to return. He urged district health administrations and senior officials to remain in the field, actively monitor operations, and extend full support to ground teams.

The Punjab EOC urged parents and caregivers to fully support the campaign by ensuring their children receive polio drops and by completing routine immunisation on schedule.