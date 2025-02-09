SOCIAL media has become a dominant platform for discussions on the Kashmir issue, yet many of these conversations lack the necessary legal depth, research and accountability. While raising awareness is valuable, superficial commentary rarely translates into real-world impact. In contrast, the Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) operates within internationally recognized legal frameworks, ensuring that advocacy efforts remain structured, accountable and results-driven. By engaging with global institutions, adhering to legal standards and pursuing tangible solutions, JKCHR demonstrates how responsible legal intervention can drive lasting change—something that social media discourse alone cannot achieve.

Lack of Depth and Understanding: Discussions on Kashmir through social media often miss the research and legal nuance necessary to engage with the issue effectively. JKCHR, with its established international legal standing, is held accountable for its statements and actions. This responsibility demands adherence to globally accepted legal standards and methodologies. For example, JKCHR’s intervention regarding Kashmir properties in Pakistan emphasized their integral role in the state’s sovereignty, asserting that they cannot be sold before the dispute is resolved. Such legal arguments, grounded in international law, cannot be adequately conveyed through brief social media comments.

No tangible impact on the ground: While social media may garner attention, it does not result in meaningful change for the people affected by the Kashmir conflict. On the other hand, JKCHR’s interventions are focused on long-term, practical solutions grounded in legal frameworks. JKCHR’s representation in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the appointment of judges in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and its stance on a referendum in AJK and GB reflect a structured and thorough approach. JKCHR described such a referendum as inconsistent with the UN template for the region’s resolution. These legal interventions, made by an entity with an international legal standing, aim to shape policy and legal processes in ways that have a lasting, tangible impact—something that cannot be achieved by simply posting on social media.

Lack of accountability: Social media commentary may not hold anyone accountable for their words or actions, as it’s largely disconnected from formal processes. However, JKCHR, due to its international legal personality, is answerable for every action and statement it makes. For instance, when Zubair Bhatti was arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) for attempting to cross the ceasefire line, JKCHR intervened to challenge his detention. JKCHR argued that reasonable restrictions cannot infringe upon an individual’s lawful right to enter or exit, highlighting the rights of individuals under international human rights law. As an internationally recognized organization, JKCHR is held to a higher standard and must ensure its actions are consistent with both national and international legal norms, ensuring that real human rights issues are addressed in a legally sound manner.

Exploitation of the Cause for Personal Gains: Social media commentary often becomes a tool for individuals seeking attention or followers, sometimes exploiting the Kashmir issue for personal gain. JKCHR, on the other hand, operates with the highest level of responsibility. As an entity with an international legal personality, it remains bound by the rules of international law, ethics and accountability. For example, JKCHR supported the rights movement led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), while also cautioning against the narrative of labelling JAAC as “sponsored by India.” By adhering to international legal frameworks, JKCHR ensures that its support for grassroots movements remains genuine, ethical, and focused on the true rights and needs of the people of Kashmir, rather than opportunistically capitalizing on popular trends or political agendas.

Dilution of the Movement’s Message: Social media often reduces complex issues like the Kashmir conflict to superficial messages that lack the nuance required to achieve meaningful change. JKCHR, by contrast, works through formal channels, adhering to internationally accepted standards of legal advocacy. A powerful example of this is JKCHR’s intervention on behalf of a student at Mirpur University who was threatened with a rustication notice for participating in a lawful demonstration against a presidential ordinance that had already been withdrawn. JKCHR intervened in favour of the student, pointing out that such punitive actions were unjust and violated the student’s rights to freedom of expression. By presenting this case within an international legal context, JKCHR provided a strong, structured argument that contributed to protecting the student’s rights and sending a clear message about the importance of lawful, peaceful protest.

Real Change Demands Unity and Collective Action: Social media often fosters division and confusion, with various fragmented voices offering opinions without a clear, unified strategy. JKCHR focuses on collective, legally sound actions that unify the movement around a common goal. As an organization with an international legal personality, it plays a crucial role in engaging with global institutions and upholding the legal rights of Kashmiris. By supporting movements like the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), JKCHR ensures that these efforts are focused on legitimate human rights concerns, not on divisive narratives. Furthermore, JKCHR’s legal interventions—such as its support for students or its work on the Kashmir properties issue—demonstrate how coordinated, well-researched legal action can provide the movement with the unity and strategic direction necessary for real change.

Conclusion: While social media can help spread awareness, it does not have the depth, legal rigor, or accountability needed to drive meaningful change in Kashmir. JKCHR, with its international legal personality, ensures that its actions are guided by legal standards and international norms, which makes it answerable for its work. From advocating for the protection of Kashmir’s properties to challenging arbitrary arrests and defending peaceful protests, JKCHR’s efforts are focused on legal frameworks that ensure long-term, tangible improvements for the people of Kashmir. These actions reflect a commitment to the cause far beyond the superficial, often unverified statements that flood social media. Real change in the Kashmir issue requires sustained, legally informed advocacy and JKCHR’s actions demonstrate the kind of dedicated, accountable work that leads to lasting results.

—The writer is President Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR).