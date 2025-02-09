Trump’s dangerous decision

THE executive order signed by US President Donald Trump, imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) for investigating war crimes committed by Israel, has sparked a strong and necessary response from a group of 79 countries. These nations, representing two-thirds of the ICC’s membership, have unequivocally condemned the US’s actions, asserting that such measures threaten to weaken international law and increase the risk of impunity for some of the most heinous crimes known to humanity.

The sanctions are a direct attack on the court’s independence. For decades, the US has championed itself as the leader in promoting human rights and justice worldwide. And yet, with this decision, President Trump is effectively undermining the very principles that the US claims to stand for. By sanctioning the ICC, the US is prioritizing political interests over the protection of human rights and justice. This is a dangerous and hypocritical stance that not only weakens international law but also risks allowing perpetrators of grave crimes to escape accountability. The ICC is a vital institution in the global fight against impunity. Its work is not about singling out individual countries but about ensuring that no one, regardless of their power or influence, is above the law. Its independence is essential to its legitimacy and any attempt to undermine that independence threatens the entire system of international justice. The US decision to impose sanctions on the ICC cannot be seen as anything other than an attempt to shield its allies, especially Israel, from scrutiny. It is a stark reminder of the bias that can be evident when the world’s most powerful nation seeks to protect its own interests, even at the cost of global justice. The sanctions against the ICC serve only to weaken the global justice system and embolden those who commit atrocities, with little regard for the victims. The countries that have condemned this decision are absolutely right to voice their concern. Their call to uphold the integrity and impartiality of the ICC is a call to defend the very values that underpin our shared global order. In a world where impunity for war crimes and atrocities still exists, the last thing we need is to undermine the institutions designed to prevent it. It is not too late for the US to reverse course and restore its commitment to the ideals of justice, fairness and the protection of human rights.