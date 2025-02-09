HasanAbdal cadet college’s students, youth, diplomats, civil society partner in Korang River Cleanup activity

The Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF) in partnership with the Embassy of France, the Portugal embassy, Serena Hotels and the United States Educational Foundation held the 5th edition of its annual environmental awareness event, ‘Keep Korang Clean Plus 2025’ here on Saturday.

The flagship event was part of KKAWF’s ongoing efforts to take action to stop the hazardous quality of water from Korangriver to flow into the Rawal Dam, the source of drinking water for residents of Rawalpindi/Islamabad.

Ambassador of Portugal MrFrederico Silva, Head of Cooperation Embassy of France, ZakariaHaffar, diplomats, around 300 boy scouts of the HasanAbdal Cadet College, girl guides, teachers, members of the UN agencies, Ministry of Climate Change, the Worldwide Fund (WWF) for Nature and the CDA were part of the cleanup activity that continued all day long and contributed to removing waste from the surroundings and along the banks of the Korang.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson of the KKAWF, Cristina Afridi said KKAWF strongly advocated sustainable solutions with the partners to protect Rawal Lake from contamination.

Our foundation, she said, urged environmental organizations and authorities to install Trash Barriers at strategic points along the Korang River to prevent waste and pollutants from entering the lake.

Given that thousands of households along the river in BharaKahu contribute to its pollution, installing these barriers is crucial for ensuring cleaner drinking water for millions of people in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, she said.

The activity provided a unique opportunity to witness youth-led environmental advocacy and interact with participants committed to safeguarding our natural resources.

Among the innovative activities included the river clean-up operation, environmental awareness—to educate youth about their role in sustainable practices and opportunities for students to showcase their creativity through poems, songs and essays highlighting the significance of environmental protection.

Later the participants and the students received certificates prizes and medals.

It is pertinent to mention here that KKAWF, launched in 2015 is commemorating its first decade of empowering youth to help them realize their full potential of a healthy & productive life.