Admiral Naveed Ashraf reaffirms Pak Navy’s commitment to protect maritime borders

Admiral Naveed Ashraf Reaffirms Pak Navys Commitment To Protect Maritime Borders
KARACHI – Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf has reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s steadfast commitment to protect maritime borders of the country.

He expressed the resolve while talking to the officers and men of Pakistan Navy during his visit to forward posts in Coastal and Creeks Areas, as well as several Pakistan Navy ships.

Highlighting the crucial role of Pakistan Navy in regional stability, the Pakistan Navy chief emphasised that safeguarding national interests remains paramount, even during festive occasions.

He lauded the unwavering dedication and high morale of Pakistan Navy personnel in undertaking the task of defending this vital frontier amidst harsh terrain of marshes, swamps, and unpredictable waterways.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf also lauded their sacrifices in maintaining vigilance and operational readiness and encouraged them to continue their mission with the same professionalism and resolve.

The Naval Chief expressed his complete satisfaction with the operational preparedness of Pak Marines in the Creeks Area.

Our Correspondent

