Actress Maimoona Qudoos opens up on exploitation, casting couch in showbiz

KARACHI – Actress Maimoona Qudoos has claimed that homosexuality in the showbiz industry largely emerged from Lahore, where such practices are more common.

Speaking in a recent podcast, the actress said that while similar activities also take place in Karachi, Lahore is known for openly hosting parties of this nature. She remarked that such practices should remain confined to private gatherings rather than being carried out publicly.

Qudoos further alleged that the entertainment industry in Lahore is plagued with greater misconduct compared to other cities, adding that people there tend to flaunt superiority despite lacking financial stability. “They don’t even have millions, yet they talk as if they own billions,” she stated.

In contrast, she described Karachi’s showbiz community as more professional, though at times professionalism has overshadowed humanity. According to her, relationships in Karachi are transactional in nature, even to the extent of romantic associations. “When someone wants to make a girl their girlfriend, they put an offer on the table—what she will get in return. If she refuses, the matter ends there,” she explained.

The actress also admitted that the industry is not free from the casting couch culture, where opportunities are exchanged for sexual favours. She emphasized that harassment and exploitation are not limited to women alone as men too face similar challenges.

“Respect should not only be for women. Men also suffer from harassment and exploitation,” she added.