Actor Nabeel Zafar slams Indian aggression, says 250 million Pakistanis to become soldiers

KARACHI – Renowned actor and producer Nabeel Zafar gave a strong response to Indian aggression, saying that every Pakistani is ready to become a soldier to defend their homeland.

In a recent interview, Nabeel Zafar said India carried out a cowardly attack under the cover of darkness. “If you want to strike, do it on the chest, not from behind,” he remarked, condemning the attack on mosques, which, he said, exposed the extremist Hindu mindset.

He emphasized that war is a defeat of humanity, while peace is its victory. “If you read European history, you’ll find that after centuries of conflict, they understood war is not a solution,” he said. He noted that Pakistan had openly offered to investigate the attack at the tourist site Pahalgam in occupied Kashmir and added that despite suffering from terrorism for years, Pakistan still faces baseless aggression from India. “Every time elections near in India, they resort to such stunts,” he added.

Zafar criticized Indian influence over multiple domains, saying: “Bollywood is embedded everywhere—in their politics, their military, and even their wars. They create narratives the way they want.”

Recalling the 1965 war, he said, “We’ve heard from our elders that during the 1965 war, people in Lahore went to the border armed with sticks to fight. That’s the spirit of our nation. If you start a war with Pakistan, it won’t just be our army—all 250 million Pakistanis will become soldiers.”

He also criticized fellow Pakistani artists, saying, “Many say art has no boundaries—but when your homeland is involved, it does. Until India stops banning our content, we shouldn’t support theirs either. Until formal agreements are made between the two nations, our artists shouldn’t work in India.”